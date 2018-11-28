Weather
Expect snow to continue Wednesday into the afternoon
Still looking at periods of snow or wet snow today that tapers off gradually this afternoon.
The wind could be pretty intense this afternoon
Still looking at periods of snow or wet snow today that tapers off gradually this afternoon.
The wind will pick up this morning, and could gust up around 50 km/h, so keep that in mind when figuring out how warmly to dress.
The high will sneak a couple of degrees above zero.
After today, things look pretty quiet Thursday into Saturday.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.