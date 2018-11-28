Skip to Main Content
Expect snow to continue Wednesday into the afternoon
Weather

Expect snow to continue Wednesday into the afternoon

Still looking at periods of snow or wet snow today that tapers off gradually this afternoon.

The wind could be pretty intense this afternoon

CBC News ·
The snow will continue to fall into Wednesday afternoon. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Still looking at periods of snow or wet snow today that tapers off gradually this afternoon.

The wind will pick up this morning, and could gust up around 50 km/h, so keep that in mind when figuring out how warmly to dress.

The high will sneak a couple of degrees above zero.

After today, things look pretty quiet Thursday into Saturday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|