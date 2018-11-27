Snow will fall for most of the day

Be prepared for a breezy and snowy Tuesday.

Look for periods of snow to continue until tomorrow morning, with another five to seven centimetres possible.

Give yourselves plenty of time to get where you are going today, because the roads will be messy.

The high will get to 0 C, but a northeast wind blowing most of the day will make it feel colder.

Gusts could get to about 50 km/h at their peak.

The overnight low won't be much different than the daytime high — then Wednesday's forecast is similar to today's, just with a bit less snow.

