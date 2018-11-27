Snow will fall for most of Tuesday

Be prepared for a breezy and snowy Tuesday ahead.

Look for periods of snow to continue until late today, with another five centimetres of accumulation possible.

Give yourselves plenty of time to get where you are going today, because the roads will be messy.

The high will get just above zero, but a northeast wind blowing most of the day will make it feel colder.

The flurries will linger right into Wednesday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.