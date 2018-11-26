Skip to Main Content
Snowy rain or rainy snow? Whatever you call it, it's coming today
Weather

It's looking like a snowy and rainy Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau — and possibly both at the same time.

Today's high could hit 3 C

Prepare for a mix of snow and rain today in Ottawa-Gatineau. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow arriving near noon.

The daytime high is 3 C.

Monday night should see that rain-snow hybrid change to just snow later in the evening.

Five centimetres could fall, with temperatures dropping overnight to – 1 C and wind gusts up to 50 km/h.

Tuesday should bring five more centimetres of snow and a high around 1 C.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement out for most areas along the Ottawa River warning the Tuesday commute will likely be snowy and slippery.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

