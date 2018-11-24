Skip to Main Content
Freezing rain possible tonight before Sunday warms up
Weather

Saturday's weather should be reasonably mild — until after dark.

Sunday's high could hit 5 C

Ian Black · CBC News ·
Freezing rain could hit the region Saturday night, but with any luck it'll revert to regular rain by Sunday. (Charles Contant/CBC)

That's when we could see a period of freezing rain in areas where the temperature remains just below zero.

With any luck, the freezing rain will change over to regular rain relatively quickly.

Sunday will be wet until perhaps mid-afternoon. The daytime high is expected to climb to 5 C.

