Weather
Freezing rain possible tonight before Sunday warms up
Saturday's weather should be reasonably mild — until after dark.
Sunday's high could hit 5 C
That's when we could see a period of freezing rain in areas where the temperature remains just below zero.
With any luck, the freezing rain will change over to regular rain relatively quickly.
Sunday will be wet until perhaps mid-afternoon. The daytime high is expected to climb to 5 C.
