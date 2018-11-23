Cold snap will ease on Friday

The good news is that the weather is turning around.

The bad news is that it isn't quite there yet.

Friday you can expect to wake up to cold temperatures around -20 C with a wind chill that will make it feel like -26.

It's the third straight day we've set a cold weather record for Ottawa.

BUT — that will warm up as the day goes on and by afternoon, we should reach a high of –4 C.

With barely any wind chill!

Tonight's low is -9 C.

The weekend starts a string of days that should bring highs at or above the freezing point, with a chance of rain from Saturday night until Monday night.

