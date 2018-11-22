Ottawa trust us, it's cold outside

It looks and feels more like the dead of winter than November 22.

Don't let the sunshine fool you. Dress warmly, because frostbite on exposed skin is a risk with this depth of cold.

The high will struggle to reach –8 C, and northwest winds gusting over 20 km/h will only add to the cold.

Looking for a thaw? The weekend will likely bring highs above the freezing point.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory that began Wednesday night until further notice, and is asking residents to take precautions before going outside and encouraging homeless people to seek shelter.

These temperatures are well below what we usually get this time of year and would break weather records that have stood for at least 30 years.

