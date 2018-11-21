Snow in the morning and then a biting cold wind

Quite the change on tap on Wednesday

You can expect between two and four centimetres of snow this morning, then at 11:30 am, a sharp cold front sweeps the capital, with northwest wind gusts to 50 km/h.

The high reaches –3 C, then falls all afternoon.

Look for blowing snow and wind chills falling through the mid minus teens into the minus 20's by night.

Those temperatures are well out of what we usually get this time of year and would break weather records that have stood for at least 30 years.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.