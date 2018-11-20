It's not usually this cold yet

Occasional bands of flurries will be affecting much of the region on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be on the way down too, so bundle up if you're heading outside.

It will be cooler than Monday, with highs near –3 C in Ottawa.

A northwest breeze picks up by midday, gusting to around 20 km/h, which will make it feel even colder, around -11.

Ottawa's average high this time of year is 4 C and average low, -4 C.

This week's weather falls more in line with what's normal in December or February.

Another shot of snow arrives Wednesday, and some of the coldest air of the season pours into the capital Wednesday and Thursday.

As it stands, Wednesday night's forecasted low is –17 C and Thursday's -18 C.

Without wind chill.

Those would break weather records for those dates in Ottawa that have stood for at least 30 years.

