Rainy, drizzly Friday in store

You can expect a damp and blustery start to the day on Friday.

There will be some showers and drizzle around today with a cloudy high near 6 C.

Winds gusting up tp 40 km/h should die down by mid morning.

Look for clouds Saturday, with a 60 per cent chance of a shower.

The good news is you will get an extra hour of sleep as clocks fall back Sunday morning.

Sunday should also be the reprieve we have been waiting for, with sunshine and a forecast high of 6 C.

