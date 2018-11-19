Cloudy skies and scattered flurries in Monday's forecast

It's looking like it could be a bleak, snowy start to the Ottawa-Gatineau work week.

Environment Canada is calling for a mostly cloudy Monday with a high of 2 C.

Snow should pop by early this morning, duck out then swing back around in the afternoon.

It will likely continue throughout the evening, with between two and four centimetres falling by Tuesday morning.

There's also a decent chance of flurries on both Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as daytime highs that don't even hit the freezing mark.

As it stands, Wednesday night's forecasted low is -17 C.

