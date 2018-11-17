Skies clear Saturday and it will warm up

After Friday's first big snowfall of the season, we can look for a less active weather scene for the weekend.

It will be blustery Saturday with clouds and some sunny breaks around, and the temperature may just actually sneak above the freezing point. We haven't seen temperatures above zero in a little while.

A cold front swings through later in the day, and will begin to usher in some colder air.

The low early Sunday will be –11 C, and the high will be –3 C under clouds with sunny breaks.

The wind will be out of the west to southwest at about 15 km/h for the big Redblacks game.

