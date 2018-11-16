Snow will fall all day on Friday

Our first snow storm of the season is upon us, and it will be a tough go on both the morning and afternoon commutes.

By late today, we can expect 10 to 15 centimetres of new snow on the ground as the storm finally winds down.

Environment Canada issued a travel advisory on Thursday afternoon warning that roads will be a mess.

The storm hit the Toronto area in time for afternoon commutes on Thursday and the result was dozens of collisions.

Temperatures will moderate a bit, with the high expected to be near the freezing point.

Good news for the weekend, the weather will be ideal for getting outside, either to clean up, or play, in what surely will look like a winter wonderland.

