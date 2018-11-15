Icy cold going out, blanket of snow coming in

Another unseasonably cold morning will start your Thursday.

How unseasonable? It broke a record for the coldest Nov. 15 in Ottawa's recorded history, with the equipment registering -12.2 C at 6 a.m.

So long, that time it was -11.7 C on Nov. 15, 1967.

It won't be as windy as yesterday, which will help, and it will turn out to be a bit milder by afternoon.

Look for a mix of sun and cloud with a high near –3 C. The wind chill won't really be a factor by noon.

Snow could start by evening and continue into Friday.

We can expect accumulations over 10 centimetres — as much as 10 overnight then another two to four in the day tomorrow.

Environment Canada has already issued a special weather statement about that storm for Ottawa-Gatineau and area closer to the St. Lawrence.

It excludes the Renfrew area and the rest of western Quebec, though those areas could still get about 10 cm.

It will probably make your Friday morning commute challenging to say the least.

