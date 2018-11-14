Ottawa, it's cold outside on Wednesday

Brace yourselves for the coldest day of the season so far.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be running way below normal on Wednesday.

A normal high would be 5 C and we will be about 10 degrees shy of that.

The last time the high temperature didn't get higher than -5 C was on St. Patrick's Day.

The wind will pick up again, gusting near 40 km/h out of the west, so bundle up.

The wind chill will make it feel like -18 at its worst and -12 in the day.

The deep freeze prompted a special weather statement for much of western Quebec where wind chills could make it feel like –30 and also make roads slick.

The forecasted low up in Maniwaki is -9 C with a -23 wind chill.

Another bright and chilly day lies ahead for Thursday then snow is likely to start that night through Friday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.