Ottawa, it's cold outside on Wednesday
The temperature has dropped to the lowest we have seen this fall
Brace yourselves for the coldest day of the season so far.
Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be running way below normal on Wednesday.
A normal high would be 5 C and we will be about 10 degrees shy of that.
The last time the high temperature didn't get higher than -5 C was on St. Patrick's Day.
The wind will pick up again, gusting near 40 km/h out of the west, so bundle up.
The wind chill will make it feel like -18 at its worst and -12 in the day.
The deep freeze prompted a special weather statement for much of western Quebec where wind chills could make it feel like –30 and also make roads slick.
The forecasted low up in Maniwaki is -9 C with a -23 wind chill.
Another bright and chilly day lies ahead for Thursday then snow is likely to start that night through Friday.
