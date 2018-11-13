Expect a snowy day, then a wind-blasted night

We've gotten reacquainted with snow this fall, but get ready for a rude reunion with wind chill.

Expect about two more centimetres of light, wet snow to fall until after the lunch break, then it will clear up.

The high will hit 1 C today, with a cold wind starting to develop shortly afterward.

Expect wind chill making it feel like -8 this evening and as cheek stingingly cold as -18 overnight.

Despite sunshine, Wednesday's high will only reach - 5 C.

Get the winter wardrobe out, cooler temperatures will be the norm this week.

The warmest day after today is conveniently on Saturday, when there's the big Santa Claus toy parade downtown.

