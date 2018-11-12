Skip to Main Content
Flurries, single digit highs in today's forecast
Weather

The morning drive should be fine, but in the afternoon it could get messy

We can bring back these pictures of people clomping through wet snow, as Environment Canada's forecasted flurries overnight came through. (Marc-André Cossette/CBC)

Folks in Ottawa-Gatineau are waking up today to fresh snow on the ground.

Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of morning flurries.

The daytime high sits at 6 C.

Tonight there should be rain or flurries — about two centimetres if it turns out to be snow — and the temperature will hover around the freezing mark.

Expect more snow on Tuesday, then a sharp drop in temperature.

That night's low is -14 C.

Sunshine is not likely returning until the midweek.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

 

