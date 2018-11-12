Weather
Flurries, single digit highs in today's forecast
Folks in Ottawa-Gatineau are waking up today to fresh snow on the ground.
The morning drive should be fine, but in the afternoon it could get messy
Folks in Ottawa-Gatineau are waking up today to fresh snow on the ground.
Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of morning flurries.
The daytime high sits at 6 C.
Tonight there should be rain or flurries — about two centimetres if it turns out to be snow — and the temperature will hover around the freezing mark.
Expect more snow on Tuesday, then a sharp drop in temperature.
That night's low is -14 C.
Sunshine is not likely returning until the midweek.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.