Flurries, single digit highs in today's forecast

Folks in Ottawa-Gatineau are waking up today to fresh snow on the ground.

Environment Canada is calling for cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of morning flurries.

The daytime high sits at 6 C.

Tonight there should be rain or flurries — about two centimetres if it turns out to be snow — and the temperature will hover around the freezing mark.

Expect more snow on Tuesday, then a sharp drop in temperature.

That night's low is -14 C.

Sunshine is not likely returning until the midweek.

