It should be a pleasantly sunny Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau

Monday should offer up a pleasantly clear start to the Ottawa-Gatineau work week.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies and a daytime high in the low 20s.

The UV index sits around eight, so slather on that sunscreen if you're working or playing outdoors.

Tonight's forecast calls for more clear skies and a low dipping down close to the single digits.

As for Tuesday, it should be much the same as today, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 20s.

Taking a longer view, showers appear likely on Wednesday and Thursday then we may have highs in the low-to-mid 30s for the Canada Day long weekend.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.