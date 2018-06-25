Skip to Main Content
It should be a pleasantly sunny Monday in Ottawa-Gatineau
Environment Canada is forecasting sunny skies and a daytime high in the low 20s for the nation's capital today.

Decent start to the week, a soggy middle then a scorching Canada Day weekend

Planning on canoeing along the Rideau Canal today? It'll be a pleasant ride — but don't forget that sunscreen. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Monday should offer up a pleasantly clear start to the Ottawa-Gatineau work week.

The UV index sits around eight, so slather on that sunscreen if you're working or playing outdoors.

Tonight's forecast calls for more clear skies and a low dipping down close to the single digits. 

As for Tuesday, it should be much the same as today, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 20s.

Taking a longer view, showers appear likely on Wednesday and Thursday then we may have highs in the low-to-mid 30s for the Canada Day long weekend.

