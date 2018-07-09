Skip to Main Content
Hot and sunny start to your work week
Hope you enjoyed the short reprieve from the heat. It's back to start your work week, with mainly sunny skies and a high of 31 C in the forecast.

Expect mainly sunny skies Monday, with the mercury set to hit 31 C. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

It's back again on Monday, with a high of 31 C in the forecast. Expect mainly sunny skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

With the humidex, it will feel more like 33. The UV index is 9 or very high.

The skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low of 19 C.

For Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high is forecast to hit 28 C.

