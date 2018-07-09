Hot and sunny start to your work week

Hope you enjoyed the short reprieve from the heat.

It's back again on Monday, with a high of 31 C in the forecast. Expect mainly sunny skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

With the humidex, it will feel more like 33. The UV index is 9 or very high.

The skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with a low of 19 C.

For Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high is forecast to hit 28 C.

