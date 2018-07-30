Skip to Main Content
Monday kicks off with sunshine, balmy temperatures
Weather

Monday kicks off with sunshine, balmy temperatures

It should be a hot, dry start to the Ottawa-Gatineau work week.

Daytime high could hit 29 C, no rain in the forecast

CBC News ·
Get out and enjoy the pathways along the Ottawa River, if you can — the forecast is calling for warm temperatures and lots of sunshine. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

It should be a hot and dry start to the Ottawa-Gatineau work week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a daytime high Monday of 29 C, with the humidity making it feel more like 32.

Skies should be sunny in the morning, before a few clouds show up in the afternoon.

There's no rain in the forecast — it could be the first day since July 21 without at least a trace amount of rain recorded at the Ottawa airport.

We could see a few more clouds roll in Monday night, with the overnight low dipping down to 15 C.

As for Tuesday, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C.

Rain could return Tuesday night and Wedneasday.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us