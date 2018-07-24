Weather
Watch out for more rain and thunder Tuesday
There is a good chance Tuesday will bring more rain and thunderstorms to our area.
Monday was the wettest day of the year so far
Prepare for Thor and Jupiter to duke it out in Ottawa again.
After a Monday that dropped 43 millimetres of rain at the Ottawa International Airport and flashed lightning across the sky at times, we could be in for a repeat.
Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms.
The high will be 27 C but humidity will make it feel more like 36.
There's a 70 per cent chance of rain or thunderstorms overnight and a low of 20 C.
Wednesday's forecast is similar, though slightly cooler, then the chance of rain drops a little more as the work week transitions to the last weekend of July.
