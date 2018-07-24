Skip to Main Content
Watch out for more rain and thunder Tuesday
Weather

Watch out for more rain and thunder Tuesday

There is a good chance Tuesday will bring more rain and thunderstorms to our area.

Monday was the wettest day of the year so far

CBC News ·
Better pack an umbrella, there is a good chance we will see some rain throughout the day.

Prepare for Thor and Jupiter to duke it out in Ottawa again.

After a Monday that dropped 43 millimetres of rain at the Ottawa International Airport and flashed lightning across the sky at times, we could be in for a repeat.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

The high will be 27 C but humidity will make it feel more like 36.

There's a 70 per cent chance of rain or thunderstorms overnight and a low of 20 C.

Wednesday's forecast is similar, though slightly cooler, then the chance of rain drops a little more as the work week transitions to the last weekend of July.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us