Watch out for more rain and thunder Tuesday

Prepare for Thor and Jupiter to duke it out in Ottawa again.

After a Monday that dropped 43 millimetres of rain at the Ottawa International Airport and flashed lightning across the sky at times, we could be in for a repeat.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain and thunderstorms.

The high will be 27 C but humidity will make it feel more like 36.

There's a 70 per cent chance of rain or thunderstorms overnight and a low of 20 C.

Wednesday's forecast is similar, though slightly cooler, then the chance of rain drops a little more as the work week transitions to the last weekend of July.

