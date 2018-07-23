Monday brings stifling humidity, possible thunderstorm

Prepare yourself for sweltering humidity today and a possible thunderstorm.

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies in Ottawa and a 40 per cent chance of showers, coupled with the risk of a major afternoon downpour.

The high is 29 C, but with the humidity it'll feel like a stifling 37.

Tonight will see much of the same: clouds, a chance of showers, and a low of 21.

Tuesday and Wednesday should also bring cloudy skies with an above-average chance of rainfall.