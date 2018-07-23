Skip to Main Content
Monday brings stifling humidity, possible thunderstorm
Prepare yourself for sweltering heat and an afternoon downpour, Ottawa.

Monday's high is 29 C, but with the humidity it could feel closer to 37. (iStock)

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies in Ottawa and a 40 per cent chance of showers, coupled with the risk of a major afternoon downpour.

The high is 29 C, but with the humidity it'll feel like a stifling 37.

Tonight will see much of the same: clouds, a chance of showers, and a low of 21.

Tuesday and Wednesday should also bring cloudy skies with an above-average chance of rainfall.

