No relief from the heat on Monday
Weather

A heat warning remains in effect for the the region.

There is a chance of thunderstorms in the evening

CBC News ·
Drink plenty of fluids today, its going to be another hot one. (CBC)

There will be no relief from the heat on Monday. 

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a high of 34 C, but the humidity could make it feel more like 44.

The agency issued a heat warning for the region on Friday, and it is still in effect.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.

Don't expect a dramatic drop in temperature in the coming days either, as it is expected to stay hot for most of the week.

