There will be no relief from the heat on Monday.
The Environment Canada forecast calls for a high of 34 C, but the humidity could make it feel more like 44.
The agency issued a heat warning for the region on Friday, and it is still in effect.
There is also a chance of thunderstorms in the early evening.
Don't expect a dramatic drop in temperature in the coming days either, as it is expected to stay hot for most of the week.
