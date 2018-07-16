Skip to Main Content
Heat warning staying in effect for Ottawa today
Weather

Heat warning staying in effect for Ottawa today

It is going to be another warm one, but relief should be on the way tomorrow.

The high will be 33 C but humidity will make it feel much warmer

CBC News ·
Environment Canada's heat warning for Ottawa remains in effect for Monday. (CBC)

It is going to be another warm one, but some relief should be on the way tomorrow

Environment Canada's heat warning for Ottawa stays in effect.

The high will be 33 C but humidity will make it feel much warmer, around 40.

It's the only part of our region under a heat warning.

It will be mainly sunny in the morning with clouds rolling in in the afternoon, which brings a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm this evening through the night.

A cold front is expected to move through early Tuesday and chop down the humidity.

It's expected to be around 28 C, with a humidex making it feel like 31.

An overnight low of 12 C will be a noticeable change Tuesday night.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us