Heat warning staying in effect for Ottawa today

It is going to be another warm one, but some relief should be on the way tomorrow

Environment Canada's heat warning for Ottawa stays in effect.

The high will be 33 C but humidity will make it feel much warmer, around 40.

It's the only part of our region under a heat warning.

It will be mainly sunny in the morning with clouds rolling in in the afternoon, which brings a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm this evening through the night.

A cold front is expected to move through early Tuesday and chop down the humidity.

It's expected to be around 28 C, with a humidex making it feel like 31.

An overnight low of 12 C will be a noticeable change Tuesday night.

