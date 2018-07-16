Weather
Heat warning staying in effect for Ottawa today
It is going to be another warm one, but relief should be on the way tomorrow.
The high will be 33 C but humidity will make it feel much warmer
Environment Canada's heat warning for Ottawa stays in effect.
The high will be 33 C but humidity will make it feel much warmer, around 40.
It's the only part of our region under a heat warning.
It will be mainly sunny in the morning with clouds rolling in in the afternoon, which brings a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm this evening through the night.
A cold front is expected to move through early Tuesday and chop down the humidity.
It's expected to be around 28 C, with a humidex making it feel like 31.
An overnight low of 12 C will be a noticeable change Tuesday night.
