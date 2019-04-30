Rain lingers on Friday before a pleasant weekend

Still wet at times today, not that we need more rain.

There could also be a thunderstorm in the area as well.

The wind picks up out of the southwest, gusting to 40 km/h. which will help boost the temperatures close to 20 C.

The good news is that the weekend looks dry, with temperatures in the mid teens.

The heavy rain has river forecasters predicting high water levels this week.

