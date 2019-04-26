Thursday coming with heavy rain

A cloudy chilly start to the day, and rain is on the way.

Look for a high of only 11 C, and an easterly wind gusting over 20 km/h will make it feel even cooler.

There is a chance of a shower in the afternoon, but the main rain event starts by evening, lasting into Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning as much as 40 millimetres of rain could fall.

Things dry out just in time for Saturday.

