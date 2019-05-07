Sunny Wednesday before rain returns
After a chilly — and in some cases frosty — start to the day, we can expect mainly sunny skies and a cool high near 13 C.
More rain headed this way Thursday and Friday
A frost advisory is in effect this morning.
Take advantage of today's sun as the rain returns yet again Thursday afternoon and will last into Friday.
The rainfall could be significant with more than 30 millimetres expected over the two days.
Brighter and milder air returns Saturday with the temperature rising closer to a more typical May average of 18 C.
