Tuesday will be sunny and warm again
It's going to be another lovely spring day, just watch out for a sharp drop in temperature overnight.
Watch out for a sharp drop in temperature by tomorrow morning.
Tuesday is going to be another lovely spring day.
You may wake up to some light rain, but it will quickly dissipate.
Clouds will clear up as the day goes on and you can expect a fair amount of afternoon sunshine.
Environment Canada is predicting temperatures will climb to a high of 15 C.
However, early Wednesday those temperatures could drop to 0 C with a chance of some frost.
There are frost advisories for western Quebec outside of Gatineau — Maniwaki's overnight low is –2 C.
Wednesday looks bright and sunny as well, but Thursday and Friday are promising a fair bit of rain right now.
