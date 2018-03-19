Enjoy the sunshine before the clouds crash the party
Monday will start off bright and sunny, but clouds and a few showers arrive on the scene by late afternoon.
High is 20 C again
It's a sunny return to work for folks in the Ottawa-Gatineau area — but by the time you leave, you may need an umbrella.
Environment Canada is calling for mostly clear skies to kick off the day, before a few clouds crash the party around mid-afternoon.
That should lead to late afternoon showers that could stick around until after midnight.
Monday's high is 20 C, with the overnight low dipping down to 8 C.
We officially hit that 20 degree mark between 3 and 4 p.m. yesterday, peaking at 20.6 C, for the first time in Ottawa since October.
Tomorrow should bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a daytime high in the mid-teens.
Tuesday and Wednesday's overnight lows look like they'll drop close to zero.
