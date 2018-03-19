Enjoy the sunshine before the clouds crash the party

It's a sunny return to work for folks in the Ottawa-Gatineau area — but by the time you leave, you may need an umbrella.

Environment Canada is calling for mostly clear skies to kick off the day, before a few clouds crash the party around mid-afternoon.

That should lead to late afternoon showers that could stick around until after midnight.

Monday's high is 20 C, with the overnight low dipping down to 8 C.

We officially hit that 20 degree mark between 3 and 4 p.m. yesterday, peaking at 20.6 C, for the first time in Ottawa since October.

Tomorrow should bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a daytime high in the mid-teens.

Tuesday and Wednesday's overnight lows look like they'll drop close to zero.

