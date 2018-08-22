It's SUNday everybody

It's a special day, worthy of ALL CAPS in the headline.

Today is expected to be sunny, with a high of 20 C.

You might even be able to crack your windows open and be comfortable this morning, with temperatures in the mid-teens by noon.

It comes along with a high UV index of 7.

It hasn't been 20 C in Ottawa since two days after Thanksgiving, nearly seven months ago. That's 206 days ago.

Kingston should juuuust about get there with a high of 19 C, though it will be significantly cooler near Lake Ontario.

The overnight low is 5 C, though there's a good chance for the temperature to still be in the double-digits at midnight.

Tomorrow's high is also 20 C, with clouds rolling in around noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers that afternoon.

It looks a bit cooler for the rest of the week.

