It's SUNday everybody
Sunshine and 20-degree weather expected today
It's a special day, worthy of ALL CAPS in the headline.
Today is expected to be sunny, with a high of 20 C.
You might even be able to crack your windows open and be comfortable this morning, with temperatures in the mid-teens by noon.
It comes along with a high UV index of 7.
It hasn't been 20 C in Ottawa since two days after Thanksgiving, nearly seven months ago. That's 206 days ago.
Kingston should juuuust about get there with a high of 19 C, though it will be significantly cooler near Lake Ontario.
The overnight low is 5 C, though there's a good chance for the temperature to still be in the double-digits at midnight.
Tomorrow's high is also 20 C, with clouds rolling in around noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers that afternoon.
It looks a bit cooler for the rest of the week.
