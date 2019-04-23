The weekend weather you have been waiting for finally arrives
Get your shades and some sunscreen out.
Temperatures will be above normal and the sun will shine
Well it sure seems like it has been awhile, but we are in for a decent weekend.
It will be dry, and temperatures will be near normal, and even above normal by Sunday.
We can expect any low cloud a or fog to burn off with intervals of sun developing.
The high reaches 17 C today and could touch 20 C on Sunday. Time to get spring going, and not a moment too late.
If Sunday reaches 20 C it will be the first time since Oct. 10, the week after Thanksgiving
