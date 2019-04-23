The weekend weather you have been waiting for finally arrives

Well it sure seems like it has been awhile, but we are in for a decent weekend.

It will be dry, and temperatures will be near normal, and even above normal by Sunday.

We can expect any low cloud a or fog to burn off with intervals of sun developing.

The high reaches 17 C today and could touch 20 C on Sunday. Time to get spring going, and not a moment too late.

If Sunday reaches 20 C it will be the first time since Oct. 10, the week after Thanksgiving

