Thursday will be nice and warm again

Some fog patches are possible early today, so give yourself a little extra time to check conditions.

After that, we can look forward to intervals of sun and cloud and a milder high near 22 C with southwest winds picking up by afternoon.

By early evening there is a slight chance of a shower or even a rumble of thunder in spots.

A bright but cooler high of 18 C is in store for Friday.

