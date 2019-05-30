Thursday will be nice and warm again
A late day rain storm could move through in the evening
Expect some fog in the morning, but that should disappear quickly
Some fog patches are possible early today, so give yourself a little extra time to check conditions.
After that, we can look forward to intervals of sun and cloud and a milder high near 22 C with southwest winds picking up by afternoon.
By early evening there is a slight chance of a shower or even a rumble of thunder in spots.
A bright but cooler high of 18 C is in store for Friday.
