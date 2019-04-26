More rain Friday, but weekend is bright
After some showers tomorrow, the weekend looks bright, warm and dry.
Expect some rain to return on Friday
Not that we need anymore rain, but here it is.
Periods of rain Thursday will happen with a cool high near 11 C.
The wind shouldn't pose too much of a problem either.
Most of the rain should be passing later in the afternoon and river forecasters believe the water has reached its peak.
The good news is that the weekend looks bright, mild, and most importantly, dry.
