Tuesday will feel more like fall than spring
The high will struggle to hit the teens today and there will be a few afternoon showers around.
Expect rain and cool temperatures
A chilly day awaits, make sure you dress appropriately.
The high will struggle to hit the teens today and there will be a few afternoon showers around.
It will come with a damp wind out of the east to 20 km/h, making it feel almost autumnal.
A return to more seasonal conditions arrives Wednesday and beyond.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.