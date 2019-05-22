Expect a chilly start Wednesday and then it warms up

After a bright but chilly start to the day, things will moderate nicely Wednesday.

Parts west of the capital region may even wake up to some frost, but it will get better afterward.

The high tops out near 20 C, and without the strong winds we had on Tuesday, it should feel just about right.

The UV index will top at 8 or very high, so don't forget the sunscreen.

As for Wednesday evening, the weather will become partly cloudy with a low around 10 C.

A few showers or thundershowers are expected to arrive by Thursday.

