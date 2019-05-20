Chance of showers hangs over warm, cloudy Victoria Day

This week will be warm, with a chance of showers more often than not.

Environment Canada is forecasting cloudy skies across Ottawa today with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The high sits at 21 C.

That chance of showers lasts until just after midnight, with a low of around 7 C.

No luck again today for the Kingston area, which was sunny and warm on Sunday. Its forecast is similar to Ottawa's.

Tuesday will be cooler, with a high of 14 C, but sunny. Just in time to head back to the office.

The rest of the week's highs are all in the low 20s but with chances of showers Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

