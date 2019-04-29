Thursday will be dry and warmer

A dry weather day ahead today, but rain will return tomorrow.

Look for considerable cloudiness, with a high near 11 C, which is still below normal, but far better than yesterday's chill.

The breeze will blow out of the northeast around 20 km/h.

Flood waters in the city are set to peak today and tomorrow.

The early call for the weekend is a good one. It will be bright, milder and most importantly, dry.

There are more showers are in Ottawa's forecast later this week, but at least the weekend is set to be warm and dry.

