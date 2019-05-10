Get outside on Saturday
Saturday is looking warm and sunny, but rain is in the forecast Sunday and Monday.
The rest of the weekend will be less appealing
If you're looking to get out this long weekend Saturday is your day.
The dry weekend we were hoping for has fizzled a little bit with rain in the forecast on both Sunday and Monday, but Saturday should be dry.
The much missed sun may even sneak through the clouds on Saturday afternoon and it should reach a high of 18 C, according to Environment Canada.
The showers will start in the early morning hours of Sunday. It should be relative warm day hitting a high of 21 C, but it will be overcast most of the day. Rain will also come through again on Sunday evening and into Monday.
