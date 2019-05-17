Morning drizzle gives way to afternoon sun
Saturday is looking warm and sunny, then the rain returns.
More wet weather is on the way on Sunday
After a drizzly start to the day, clouds give way to afternoon sunny breaks and a high around 16 C.
The long weekend is looming and Saturday looks dry with a high a bit higher.
Wet weather looks likely starting Saturday evening through Monday night.
Temperatures will slowly rise as the long weekend moves along: Sunday night's low of 14 C would be the highest low this year by far and the warmest night since mid-September.
Highs are poised to stay around 20 C for the foreseeable future after today.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.