Morning drizzle gives way to afternoon sun

After a drizzly start to the day, clouds give way to afternoon sunny breaks and a high around 16 C.

The long weekend is looming and Saturday looks dry with a high a bit higher.

Wet weather looks likely starting Saturday evening through Monday night.

Temperatures will slowly rise as the long weekend moves along: Sunday night's low of 14 C would be the highest low this year by far and the warmest night since mid-September.

Highs are poised to stay around 20 C for the foreseeable future after today.

