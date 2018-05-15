Thursday's cloudy, but at least there's no daytime rain

Even though it will be mostly cloudy today, at least there shouldn't be any rain until the sun's down.

There will be intervals where we'll see the sun and it will be a bit warmer than the last few days.

Look for a high near 16 C, still below the normal of 20 C but heading in the right direction.

There is a frost advisory in the Barry's Bay area to start the day, just like there was yesterday morning.

More showers move in late tonight through Friday morning before things begin to dry out into Saturday.

Temperatures may hit 20 C by the long weekend, so keep your fingers crossed.

There's a 40 per cent chance of showers Sunday and Monday.

