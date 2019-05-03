Tuesday brings more rain

Today is perhaps not one of the nicest spring days, but it will get better.

Look for periods of rain to taper into a 40 per cent chance of showers in the early evening, and for the temperature to run way below normal.

The average high for May 14 is 19 C. Sigh.

We may make it to 10 C but it will be a struggle, so dress appropriately.

More seasonal temperatures begin to return as we move through the workweek.

And for now, the long weekend is looking nice-ish.

