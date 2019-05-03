Tuesday brings more rain
Look for periods of rain to taper into occasional showers, and for the temperature to run way below normal.
Temperature will struggle to hit double digits today
Today is perhaps not one of the nicest spring days, but it will get better.
Look for periods of rain to taper into a 40 per cent chance of showers in the early evening, and for the temperature to run way below normal.
The average high for May 14 is 19 C. Sigh.
We may make it to 10 C but it will be a struggle, so dress appropriately.
More seasonal temperatures begin to return as we move through the workweek.
And for now, the long weekend is looking nice-ish.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.