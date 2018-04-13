Looks like a cloudy morning and a rainy afternoon
It's going to be a cloudy, chilly start to the work week.
Today's highs will barely touch double digits
It's looking like a cloudy, chilly start to the Ottawa-Gatineau work week.
Environment Canada is forecasting overcast skies for most of the day, with a chance of showers in the morning and afternoon and an even stronger likelihood of rain starting this evening through the night.
The daytime high sits at a mere 11 C, significantly lower than normal for mid-May.
The overnight low should be around 5 C.
Keep that umbrella handy for Tuesday, too, as it could be much the same as today — and possibly even a bit colder.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.