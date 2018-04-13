Looks like a cloudy morning and a rainy afternoon

It's looking like a cloudy, chilly start to the Ottawa-Gatineau work week.

Environment Canada is forecasting overcast skies for most of the day, with a chance of showers in the morning and afternoon and an even stronger likelihood of rain starting this evening through the night.

The daytime high sits at a mere 11 C, significantly lower than normal for mid-May.

The overnight low should be around 5 C.

Keep that umbrella handy for Tuesday, too, as it could be much the same as today — and possibly even a bit colder.

