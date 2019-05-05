Sun comes out for the weekend

What we could really use right now is a dry weekend... And that's exactly what we have in store.

Look for intervals of sun and cloud today, with more cloud late in the day.

It is a bit on the chilly side, with our high only getting into the low teens.

There will be a breeze out of the northwest, which could occasionally gust over 20 C.

A bright Mother's Day is on tap for Sunday, with highs touching the upper teens.

