Sun comes out for the weekend
Expect a bright weekend without any rain for a change
Expect a bright weekend without any rain for a change
What we could really use right now is a dry weekend... And that's exactly what we have in store.
Look for intervals of sun and cloud today, with more cloud late in the day.
It is a bit on the chilly side, with our high only getting into the low teens.
There will be a breeze out of the northwest, which could occasionally gust over 20 C.
A bright Mother's Day is on tap for Sunday, with highs touching the upper teens.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.