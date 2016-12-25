Wednesday comes with snow, ice and much more rain
Snow, ice and as much as 25 more millimetres of rain could hit flooded areas today.
May will not start pretty in the capital region.
Flood waters are expected to peak in parts of the city today and the weather is also going to be unpleasant.
Expect to start with snow or ice pellets in the morning, which will transition into freezing rain and then just rain.
By the end of the day we could see as much as 25 millimetres.
The high will reach just 6 C, much colder than usual for this time of year.
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to keep rising, with peak levels hitting the city on today and tomorrow.
There are more showers are in Ottawa's forecast later this week, but at least the weekend is set to be warm and dry.
