Snow with risk of freezing rain Sunday

After a sunny, warm Saturday, things are looking kind of rough today.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning that 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall.

The snow is expected to persist for most of the day, but may briefly change to rain in the afternoon or early evening, the weather agency said.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the morning and afternoon. There may be a risk of freezing rain as well, the statement warned.

Drivers need to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions.

