Weather
Saturday very pleasant Sunday not as much
Expect snow to fall most of Sunday
Get outside on Saturday it will be sunny and warm
Saturday is shaping up to be a real gem.
Look for plenty of sunshine with highs getting close to the freezing point, and the wind shouldn't be too much of a problem.
Try to get outside and soak it all up, because it's just the opposite on Sunday.
On Sunday, we will see snow and wind for most of the day.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.