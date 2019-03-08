Things start warming up this afternoon

After a chilly start to the day, things will warm up this afternoon.

The high will be –3 C under mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds working their way through.

Watch out for winds this morning and overnight, which will make it feel like the mid –20s and still enough for a real risk of frostbite.

Saturday looks balmy, with temperatures expected to linger around the freezing mark.

Sunday will feel similar but look different, with snow or rain in the cards.

