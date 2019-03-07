Weather
One last cold day for this week
One last bone-chilling day ahead before a change in the weather.
High will hit –8 C under mix of sun and cloud
The high will hit –8 C under a mix of sun and cloud. That "feel like January" wind will return, especially by afternoon, so dress appropriately.
By Friday afternoon, we will be just below 0 under mainly sunny skies, with a similar setup for Saturday.
But it looks like snow on Sunday.
