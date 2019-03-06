It's cold again, but we promise warmer temperatures are coming

The weather pattern remains a cold one, but at least there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning, reminding you to keep skin covered — especially at night.

The high will struggle to get to –9 C under a mix of sun and cloud and a cold west wind gusting over 20 km/h at times.

It will feel as cold as –30 overnight with the wind chill.

By Friday afternoon, we will finally be close to the normal 0 C highs for early March, with sunny skies lasting through Saturday as well.

After that, we could see snow or rain on Sunday and Monday that may finally spell the end of the Rideau Canal Skateway for the season.

We've had 55 skating days so far, good for 8th spot since the NCC started releasing these numbers in 1995.

