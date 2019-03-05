Weather
Tuesday brings a dusting of snow and a bunch of cold
We're back in frostbite advisory territory for the next few days before a potential weekend thaw.
Expect a high of only –11 C today, with dangerous wind chill
The cold continues on Tuesday and through much of this week.
Today's high is only –11 C, with a wind chill of –25 or below in the morning and night, meaning there's an increased risk of frostbite.
Sunny days Wednesday and Thursday will offer some relief, but their overnight wind chills are looking dangerous as well.
Other than about a centimetre of light snow today, the next several days look storm free.
Temperatures will relent by Friday and beyond, getting closer to the high of –1 C and low of –10 C where we should be this time of year.
Follow along with the latest on Twitter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.