Tuesday brings a dusting of snow and a bunch of cold

The cold continues on Tuesday and through much of this week.

Today's high is only –11 C, with a wind chill of –25 or below in the morning and night, meaning there's an increased risk of frostbite.

Sunny days Wednesday and Thursday will offer some relief, but their overnight wind chills are looking dangerous as well.

Other than about a centimetre of light snow today, the next several days look storm free.

Temperatures will relent by Friday and beyond, getting closer to the high of –1 C and low of –10 C where we should be this time of year.

Follow along with the latest on Twitter.